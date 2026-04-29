Lil Zay Osama Among Seven Men Charged in Federal Home Invasion Case

Lil Zay Osama is among seven men who have been charged in a federal home invasion case in Illinois.

On Tuesday (April 28), the U.S. Attorney's Office unsealed an indictment that charges the Chicago rapper, born Isaiah Dukes, with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping and robbery for allegedly participating in a violent home invasion in Winnetka, Ill., in March. The rapper has been in custody since April 10

According to a recently unsealed indictment, five of the men forced their way into the victim's residence and demanded money, valuables and cryptocurrency at gunpoint. During the robbery, one of the men allegedly called Lil Zay Osama in order to get instructions on how to obtain the cryptocurrency from one of the victims.

Lil Zay Osama's attorney has released the following statement to XXL regarding the matter.

"My client was not present at the robbery and he did not set up this robbery and Mr. Dukes is hoping to get to trial as soon as possible," the statement reads.

All seven men have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Lil Zay Osama's next court date is scheduled for May 12.

Lil Zay Osama was released from prison last February after serving several months for possessing an illegal machine gun while in New York City in 2022, when he left the weapon in an Uber.

See an Excerpt of the Indictment Charging Lil Zay Osama and Others in a Federal Home Invasion Case

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