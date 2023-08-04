August 2023 New Project Releases

Following a month that included drops from the likes of Travis Scott, Nas and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, August is shaping up nicely when it comes to new music releases while hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday.

Quavo Will Release Rocket Power Album in Memory of Takeoff

After declaring that "we gotta run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch," Quavo's forthcoming album, Rocket Power, prepares for blast off on Aug. 18. Originally slated to drop on Aug. 4, the LP will be dedicated to the life and legacy of Quavo's late nephew and former Migos member, Takeoff, who was tragically shot and killed in November of 2022.

With the album being previewed by Quavo's most recent single, "Turn Yo Clic Up" featuring Future, the Quality Control mainstay has been very candid in explaining to his fans what Rocket Power means to him.

"This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions," Quavo captions the Instagram video below. "Through the process of healing I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit me and supporting Us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we kno our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE. TIL INFINITY #RocketPower."

Trippie Redd Is Set to Drop A Love Letter to You 5 in August

Following a brief delay due to some apparent clearance issues with his record label, Trippie Redd is gearing up to drop A Love Letter to You 5 on Aug. 11, the latest in the long-running ALLTY series.

Following Mansion Musik, which dropped in January and is considered one of the best hip-hop projects of 2023 so far, Trippie Redd's second full-length offering is set to deliver 19 tracks featuring guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch and The Kid Laroi, among others.

Previously released singles from A Love Letter to You 5 include "Took My Breath Away" featuring Skye Morales, which has already raked in nearly five million streams on Spotify, as well as "Last Days" and "Left 4 Dead," both of which were released within the past couple of weeks.

Yo Gotti and DJ Drama Deliver Gangsta Grillz: I Showed You So Project

Yo Gotti and DJ Drama once again formed like Voltron to deliver their new Gangsta Grillz project, I Showed You So, on Friday (Aug. 4). More than a decade and a half after dropping their classic 2006 mixtape, I Told U So, the two dominating forces in hip-hop come through with a 10-track tape that, in the short time since its release, has garnered universal praise from rap fans. While I Showed You So only features guest appearances from Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan, the tape not only marks DJ Drama's fourth Gangsta Grillz offering in 2023 but also serves as Yo Gotti's 12th studio project.

Check out all the August 2023 new hip-hop project releases including drops from EST Gee, Joell Ortiz, Benny The Butcher and more below.