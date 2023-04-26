Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Kim, DJ Drama and More Get Audible Originals Programming in Honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Snoop Dogg, Lil' Kim, DJ Drama and Yasiin Bey will debut their Audible Originals this summer to celebrate hip-hop’s iconic 50th anniversary.

On April 21, Audible announced that the upcoming Hip-Hop 50 Audible Originals will kick off in June and continue through the summer, ending in August. The Audible Originals are dedicated to commemorating and amplifying the innovation, creativity and impactful history of the artists, albums and moments that shaped hip-hop. “Audible is proud to celebrate such incredible cultural influence with this line-up of new originals that both elevate and commemorate the 50-year history of this iconic genre," said Audible EVP and Head of US Content, Rachel Ghiazza.

First is West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg’s installment titled, Words + Music: From the Streets, to the Suites, premiering on June 15. The “Gin and Juice” rapper reflects on his experiences from the streets of Long Beach, Calif. to around the world, and his decision to pursue love and life over death and destruction.

Following the first two episodes is Yasiin Bey (Mos Def)’s segment, Words + Music: yasiin bey: A Dynamic Career in Communications, on July 7. The Brooklyn MC takes listeners on a journey, touching on his roots, faith and spirituality, as well as his creative inspirations and influences.

There's also DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz, which is slated to debut on July 13 while Lil' Kim will conclude the originals in August with her segment, Words + Music: Lil Kim.

The Hip-Hop 50 Audible Originals has a total of seven components in the series that will roll out over the summer, including episodes such as The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Photograph, based on former XXL Editor-in-Chief Sheena Lester and staff members' 1998 recreation of hip-hop's version of Art Kane's legendary 1958 Esquire magazine photoshoot, titled, The Motherlode: 100+ Women Who Made Hip Hop and Can You Dig It? These new projects celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary will join a string of best-in-class Audible Originals including recent releases like Songs That Shook the Planet from Chuck D and more.

Visit Audible's official website here, Hip-Hop Audible Originals, to listen to the series mentioned above.