Vote for the 10th Spot in the XXL Freshman Class 2023

It's time to kickoff of the XXL Freshman 10th spot. Before the big reveal of the cover featuring this year's artists, it's time for you to choose the coveted 10th spot. Beginning today (April 3), the polls are now open for fans to vote for the 10th spot for the 2023 XXL Freshman Class.

Voting is simple. Visit the 10th spot voting page here and select the artist who you think deserves to be a Freshman. You can vote once every hour, whether you're on a smartphone, laptop or desktop, so be sure to bookmark the voting page. Past winners of the 10th spot include Dizzy Wright, Jarren Benton, Iggy Azalea, Kidd Kidd, Lil Yachty, the late XXXTentacion, Blueface, 24kGoldn, DDG and BabyTron.

Polls for the XXL Freshman 2023 10th spot will remain open for the next seven days, ending on April 9 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Remember to use the official hashtag when promoting your favorite artist for the 10th spot on social media: #XXLFreshmen. While you're at it, make sure to follow XXL on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to be one of the first to find out when the entire 2023 XXL Freshman Class is announced.

Take a look back at the XXL Freshman experience over the years by watching all the cyphers, freestyles and interviews. Head over to XXL's YouTube channel to see the memorable moments and conversations with the 2022 XXL Freshman Class, which features Nardo Wick, Doechii, SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, Kali, KayCyy, Cochise, Big30, KenTheMan, Big Scarr, Saucy Santana and BabyTron.

And hit the link below to access the XXL 10th spot voting page and check back throughout the week to cast more votes for the artist you want to enter the XXL Freshman Class 2023.