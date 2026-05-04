Real Boston Richey Responds to Ex-Girlfriend’s Abuse Allegations

Real Boston Richey responds to his ex-girlfriend's abuse allegations and other claims.

On Sunday (May 3), the Florida rhymer shared a lengthy video on Instagram explaining himself. The post came after his ex-girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell, tried to expose him with claims of abuse, bisexuality and having relationships with minors in response to his new single "B**ch You Weird," which she claimed is about her. Richey insisted she is making false narratives because she is mad that they broke up.

"I ain't never been a ni**a that try to run to the ’net and speak on my behalf," Richey said. I always take it to the chin. But, it's damaging when a person you love take advantage and bully you at all costs. I'm a ni**a that done sat back and sacrificed everything for this girl."

"I done went through everything with this girl," he continued. "From the lawsuit, to the blackmailing me, putting me in jail. You name it, I done went through this sh*t."

Richey went on to vehemently deny Tatiana's implication that she used a strap-on on the rapper.

Chanel has since responded with a voice note further going on Richey.

"You're sick," she snapped. "You and everybody around you knew I wasn't supposed to see the day of light right now. All the sh*t you was doing to me, I wasn't supposed to be here right now...So, don't get up on this internet and lie."

Watch Real Boston Richey's Response to His Ex-Girlfriend's Allegations and Her Reaction

See the Most Disrespectful Hip-Hop Song and Mixtape Cover Art Ever Which artwork is the most disrespectful?