Wild Style, First Hip-Hop Film, Opens in Theaters – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

March 18, 1983: The film Wild Style, which is considered the first hip-hop movie, was theatrically released in cinemas on this day 40 years ago.

Directed by Charlie Ahearn, Wild Style tells the story of a young graffiti artist Zorro (played by real life tagger Lee Quiñones) looking to establish himself as the top graffiti artist in New York while balancing his relationship with his girlfriend. The film captures much of the early hip-hop culture at the time, and featured appearances and performances from hip-hop luminaries like Grandmaster Flash, Fab Five Freddy, Busy Bee, the Cold Crush Brothers, the Rock Steady Crew, Rammellzee and more.

Wild Style has been sampled by a host of hip-hop artists in more recent years. Artists including Nas, Cypress Hill, DOOM, A Tribe Called Quest and number of other all used clips of dialogue from the film on various recordings.

You can watch Wild Style for free at Tubitv.com.

Watch Wild Style Movie Trailer Below

Watch Wild Style Scene: Cold Crush Brothers vs Fantastic Five Below