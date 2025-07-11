See All the Wild Ways Rappers Have Covered Their Faces Over the Years

There are many ways rappers try to stand out from the crowd. A certain look is one thing that can grab fans' attention. Through the years, covering their faces has been a shtick that has seemed to work for several hip-hop artists.

Rappers Wearing Masks

One of the most shining examples of a masked rap avenger is MF Doom, who was famously known for concealing his face behind a mask similar to the one worn by Marvel character Doctor Doom. Other rappers have similarly followed in his footsteps.

Recently, the mask trend has seen a resurgence. During Young Thug's first post-jail interview with GQ magazine back in April, he donned a strange metal face covering surrounded by feather accents.

"I don't feel like people should see me," he said about the strange disguise. "F**king reconstruct. Like, do something with the mask. Get a clear vision. Just, like, I don't know, hidden scars. Just hiding things, you know?"

He has since been spotted on different occasions wearing different animal masks.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's MASA album cover finds the Louisiana rapper wearing a green extraterrestrial-looking mask that looks like it was knitted by someone's grandmother.

"He dressed like a alien sex slave," one person commented on X about the cover.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again MASA Never Broke Again/Motown Records loading...

Dipset's Juelz Santana recently went viral for performing in what people are calling a cropped Shiesty mask. Many people made the comparison to Damon Wayans' character in the film Blank Man.

There are several rappers who are known for covering their faces in public. Check out all the wild ways rappers have masked their identity with interesting face coverings below.