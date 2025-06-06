Lil Wayne, Chicken P, BigBabyGucci and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Each week gives hip-hop fans to opportunity to rip into some new raps. This week, a hip-hop legend returns with his highly anticipated new LP, a buzzing newcomer from Milwaukee delivers a new project, a North Carolina native takes flight and more.

Lil Wayne Finally Delivers Tha Carter VI Album

At long last, Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI album is here. Coming seven years after its predecessor and five years following Tunechi's most recent album, Funeral, the New Orleans rap legend finally gives fans the latest installment of his Tha Carter series. The latest edition to Weezy's discography features guest spots from 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Big Sean and others. In promotion of the new album, Tune will be hitting the road on Tha Carter VI Tour along with Tyga, NoCap and Belly Gang Kushington beginning today and running through October.

Chicken P Shares Lights Camera Action Project

Milwaukee rapper Chicken P has emerged as a leading force in the city’s vibrant hip-hop scene, earning respect with songs like "People’s Favorite" and "Look Like. On the heels of February's LIT 4 EVER, CP spins the block with another project titled Lights Camera Action. The new release features the May single "Peter Piper" with G Herbo. It includes 15 songs in total, with one other guest appearance from Hunxho on the track "How It Goes."

BigBabyGucci Drops Internet Explorer Album

Charlotte, N.C. rapper BigBabyGucci dials up his latest project, Internet Explorer. Coming in at 15 tracks, the offering features all solo songs and serves as the follow-up to Isolated 2.5. BBG will also be hitting the road in promotion of his new album. The Internet Explorer Tour starts on July 26 and will have 14 stops, including shows in Atlanta, Toronto, New York, Houston and more.

Check out all the new hip-hop projects this week from Sada Baby, Cypress Hill and more below.