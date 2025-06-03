Escaped New Orleans Inmate Anthony Massey, Who’s Still on the Run, Asks YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne and President Trump for Help in Emotional Video Posted on Social

Louisiana fugitive Antoine Massey, who escaped from a New Orleans jail three weeks ago, hopped on social media seeking help from rappers Meek Mill, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne and even President Donald Trump.

New Orleans Jail Escapee Seeks Help from Rappers and President Trump

Antoine Massey, one of 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail on May 16, jumped on social media to plead his innocence and seek help from Meek Mill, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Wayne and President Trump despite an ongoing manhunt for his capture. Eight inmates have been captured so far. Massey and Derrick Groves are the two remaining fugitives still on the run. Investigators have increased the reward for tips leading to their arrests to $50,000 each.

According to a WVUE report, published on Tuesday (June 3), several videos were uploaded to the Instagram account @_007chucky, which has since been deleted, on Monday (June 2), featuring Massey denying allegations in his domestic abuse battery case and that he escaped from jail.

"I'm one of the ones that was let out of Orleans Parish jail where they said I escaped, right?" he questioned in one of the videos below.

In another video, Massey denied accusations that he threatened a jail maintenance worker to facilitate his escape. Investigators previously learned Massey allegedly threatened to "shank" Sterling Williams if he didn't shut off the water to the cell. This allowed the 10 inmates to remove the toilet and climb through an opening in the wall and successfully escape. The 32-year-old fugitive also accused the State of Louisiana of corruption and claimed that he has been unjustly prosecuted and mistreated while incarcerated at the jail.

After the videos started circulating online, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, who runs the Orleans Justice Center jail where Massey escaped, issued the following statement on X, which can be viewed below this post:

"If the individual depicted in the video is indeed Antoine Massey, we strongly urge him to come forward and turn himself in to the proper authorities. Cooperating with law enforcement is in his best interest and may help avoid additional charges. It is important that justice is served appropriately and that due process is followed."

"We continue to work closely with local, state, and federal partners to ensure both individuals are safely apprehended," it reads further. "Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You can remain anonymous."

No word on who helped shared Antoine Massey's videos on Instagram.

Watch New Orleans Jail Escapee Antoine Massey Ask Meek Mill, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Wayne and President Trump for Help Below

Read Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office's Statement Regarding Purported Videos Featuring Antoine Massey Below