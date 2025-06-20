Jim Jones Rejects the Comparisons That His Career Is Comparable to Nas’ and He’s Got a Point

Jim Jones goes off over career comparisons to Nas and Jomo seems to have a point. Maybe not the one he was trying to make.

On Thursday (June 19), Capo appeared on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' new Joe and Jada podcast. During the sit-down, Jim is asked about a younger artist recently comparing him to Nas.

"I was a superior Nas fan, period," Jones says at the 29:07 timestamp of the interview below. "I'll never take that away from him. But then, as I got in the game, you gotta realize, your idols become rivals. Not to take away anything from that. I developed my own style that these kids started to gravitate to, the same way I gravitated to Nas when I younger."

Jones believes Nas' popularity with the youth has waned while he has continued to be relevant to the younger generation.

"My son can tell you one Nas record," Jones continues. "Let's keep it a buck. There must be some kind of misconception when it comes ot Jim Jones and what Jim Jones has done in the game. A lot of these rappers have done a tremendous job. And I take nothing away from them. But they forget, I got a helluva catalog. Gold records, platinum records. Gold albums, platinum albums...Check my track record. Then check everybody else track record."

"I'm not taking anything away from nobody," Jones adds. "But I hear the comparisons. Ni**as be trying to act funny. No, I been spanking a lot of this sh*t. I'm talking about the industry. I been putting on...If you want to go to the Billboard entries, pull up Nas Billboard entries and pull up my Billboard entries.

Jim Jones and Nas by the Numbers

Jones may want to do a bit more research. According to Billboard, Jimmy has had two songs reach the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "We Fly High" and "Pop Champagne" featuring Ron Browz and Juelz Santana. On the other hand, Nas has notched 27 songs on the same chart.

As far as the Billboard 200 chart goes, Nas has had 24 titles enter the chart, including six projects that peaked at No. 1. In comparison, Jones has had nine projects make the chart, with three top 10 entries.

Jim Jones Verzuz?

Jim Jones' confidence in his body of work is admirable. Back in February, he claimed during an interview on The Breakfast Club that he had more hits than most New York rappers when asked about possibly doing a Verzuz hits battle. This triggered a response from 50 Cent, who called Jomo delusional.

See Jim Jones on the Joe and Jada podcast below.

