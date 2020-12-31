MF Doom Dead at 49

MF Doom has died at 49 years old.

Doom, who was born Daniel Dumile in London on Jan. 9, 1971, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020. The cause of death has not been revealed.

The news of the British-born rapper's death was shared via his social media accounts on Thursday (Dec. 31). In a statement written by MF Doom's wife, Jasmine, she expressed how much the influential rhymer meant to their family and praised the man he was prior to his passing.

"Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL!

To Dumile

The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.

All my Love

Jasmine

Transitioned October 31, 2020"

MF Doom's team offered a statement as well. "With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family. It is our wish to continue to respect their privacy at this difficult time," the statement reads.

The passing of the masked rapper comes three years after the death of his 14-year-old son, Malachi Ezekiel Dumile. MF Doom shared the tragic news via Facebook back in 2017. The cause of death was not shared at the time.

Doom, who has six solo albums under different aliases—Operation: Doomsday (1999), Take Me to Your Leader as King Geedorah (2003), Vaudeville Villain as Viktor Vaughn (2003), Venomous Villain as Viktor Vaughn (2004), Mm..Food (2004), Born Like This (2009)—and worked on a number of collaborative efforts with the likes of Madlib (Madvillainy), Danger Mouse (Danger Doom), Ghostface Killah (Doomstarks), Jneiro Jarel (JJ Doom), Bishop Nehru (NehruvianDoom) and Czarface (Czarface Meets Metal Face), was widely known for his "super villain" stage persona. His signature mask was likened to Marvel Comics super-villain Doctor Doom.

Before the world knew MF Doom, the rapper was known as Zev Love X from the group KMD with his younger brother DJ Subroc and a rapper named Rodan. Rodan was later replaced by Onyx the Birthstone Kid. The trio was established back in 1988. He later adopted the rap moniker MF Doom in 1997, after the group disband following them being dropped from Elektra Records. Subroc had passed away as well.

Earlier this year, MF Doom collaborated on several records including Bishop Nehru's "Meathead." He also worked with Rejjie Snow and Cam O'bi for their track "Cookie Chips" and BadBadNotGood's "The Chocolate Conquistadors" for Grand Theft Auto Online.

Bishop Nehru expressed his sadness over news of MF Doom's passing in an Instagram post. "I SWEAR I DONT BELIEVE THIS SHIT. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING MY G. IF NIGGAS WOULDA TOLD ME ID LOSE YOU AND KOBE IN THE SAME YEAR ID NEVER BELIEVE IT. I USED TO ARGUE ON THE BUS WITH NIGGAS ABOUT YOUR MUSIC BRO. DEAD GET INTO FIGHTS. WHEN I MET YOU AND YOU LIKED MY MUSIC YOU REALLY DONT UNDERSTAND HOW MUCH IT MEANT THAT YOU EVEN KNEW ME. I MET THE FAMILY AND I HOPE EVERYONE IS STRONG AND GOOD MAN. I KNOW ILL SEE YOU AGAIN IN THE ASTRALS. ROLLING ONE UP FOR YOU RIGHT NOW. IMMA EVEN SIP SOME HENNY FOR YOU MAN. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. TILL WE MEET AGAIN ♾🌎 MY FIRST MENTOR ❤️ THANK YOU. ILL KEEP MY LABRADORITE IN NY LEFT POCKET ALWAYS BROTHER ❤️ NEHRUVIANDOOM - ♾," Bishop wrote.

See reactions from the hip-hop community to the news of MF Doom's death below.