MF Doom’s Cause of Death Revealed – Report

MF Doom's Cause of Death Reportedly Revealed

The circumstances surrounding the death of beloved rapper MF Doom have been unknown to the general public following his death in Oct. 31, 2020. Now, his wife has revealed what caused the MC's untimely passing. Doom had been living in Leads in West Yorkshire, England for a decade leading up to his death at the age of 49. Doom's wife Jasmin Thompson recently opened up about his death with local Leeds news outlet Leads Live in a report published on Tuesday (July 4).

According to the outlet, Doom's serious health issues started when he "suffered a severe and 'rare' reaction to blood pressure medication which he had just been prescribed," which included trouble breathing and a swelling tongue, a condition known as angioedema. MF Doom's health suddenly deteriorated after he was treated at St. James Hospital in England, according to his wife who has questioned the conditions the rapper was kept in and how often he was tended to. Doom died on Oct. 31, 2020. News of his death was revealed to the public two months later in December of 2020.

Following MF Doom's death, the hospital conducted a "serious incident investigation" to see what if any mistakes were made. A number of recommendations resulted from the probe. Jasmin has since reportedly raised concerns about the medical care Doom received right before his passing.

MF Doom's Legacy

Originally rapping under the moniker Zev Love X, MF Doom, born Born Dumile Daniel Thompson, gained respect in rap as a member of the group KMD. Following the group's disbandment in the late 1990s, Doom embarked on a storied solo career, which saw him also colllab with several artists on projects, including the classic album Madvillainy with Madlib in 2004.

