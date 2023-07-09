The Weeknd Wears MF Doom-Inspired Mask, Fans Are Not Feeling It

During his London performance on the European leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour, The Weeknd wore an MF Doom-inspired mask. However, many fans on social media were not feeling it.

The Weeknd Wore an MF Doom-Inspired Mask

Earlier this week, The Weeknd kicked off his European leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour in London and wore an MF Doom-inspired mask. In videos that have surfaced on social media, it appears the R&B singer comes out wearing the metallic mask while performing "Take My Breath." During the course of the show, Abel eventually takes it off and serenades it during his rendition of "Faith."

This isn't the first time The Weeknd has don the mask. The Grammy Award-winning artist has been rocking the metallic face piece since the second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour in Portugal back in June. It appears The Weeknd is presenting some type of chrome metropolis world with his stage show.

However, fans of the late MF Doom are not feeling The Weeknd's metallic face piece.

"How dare he wear a f**king mf doom mask," tweeted one person on Twitter.

"The weeknd tryna be MF DOOM or something [cry laughing emoji]," wrote another fan.

"Why's The Weeknd wearing a MF doom mask [pensive face emoji]," asked a third person.

MF Doom's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Last week, the circumstances surrounding MF Doom's death in October 2020 were revealed. In an interview with Leads Live, the late rapper's wife, Jasmin Thompson, explained that Doom had lived in Leads in West Yorkshire, England for a decade before he died. According to Thompson, Doom began experiencing serious health issues after he suffered a severe reaction to blood pressure medication he had just been prescribed. He had trouble breathing and a swelling tongue, a condition known as angioedema.

MF Doom was hospitalized at St. James Hospital in England but didn't get proper medical care from the facility, according to his wife. Doom died on Oct. 31, 2020 at the age of 49. News of his death was revealed to the public two months later in December of 2020.

In the wake of the news report, the St. James Hospital Chief Medical Officer issued an apology to MF Doom's family.

"I would like to offer our sincere condolences to [MF Doom's] family, friends and fans at this difficult time. I apologise [sic] that the care he received was not to the standard we would expect," St. James Hospital chief medical officer told U.K.'s The Guardian.

"Following his sad death we undertook a serious incident investigation and the report has been shared with Daniel’s family," the statement continues. "As a result we have put in place a number of actions and the wider learning from what happened is to be used as a teaching topic in a number of different clinical specialities [sic]. We also support the coroner’s recommendation for clearer national guidance and awareness in this area."

Read More: MF Doom Dead at 49

Watch The Weeknd Wear the Mask During His Concert Performance in Hamburg, Germany Below

Take a look at rappers who have passed away in 2020 below.