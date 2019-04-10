9 Sets of Hip-Hop Siblings You Should Know

Hip-hop has always been a family affair. From the dawn of rap history, artists have used kinship as a way of dictating allegiances and cementing group ties. But while Kanye addressed Jay-Z on his 2007 song “Big Brother” and Del the Funky Homosapian named his debut solo album I Wish My Brother George Was Here, biological siblinghood in the genre is rare. Jay-Z and Kanye West are only brothers in a symbolic sense and Del's aforementioned album was named in tribute to his musical hero, George Clinton, not his real kin.

More than real blood relatives, the word “brother" is often reserved for mentors, collaborators and close friends. But the game is still filled with family ties. Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg are cousins who became friends when the late singer moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s. Within the Migos, there's a close-knit family connection: Quavo is Takeoff's uncle and cousin to Offset. As for Del the Funky Homosapian, you’ve probably heard of his superstar cousin, Ice Cube.

Among all the metaphorical brothers and sisters, there are some real rap siblings in the mix doing their thing, from Pusha-T and No Malice of the Clipse to Chance The Rapper and Taylor Bennett to Juicy J and Project Pat. In honor of National Siblings Day, XXL highlights nine examples of hip-hop’s most influential siblings, who prove that oftentimes talent runs in the family. —Claudia McNeilly