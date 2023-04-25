Here Are the A.I. Songs Featuring Fake Jay-Z, Drake and More Taking Hip-Hop by Storm – Listen

Artificial intelligence has infiltrated hip-hop. The number of rap songs that have popped up in recent months using A.I.-generated versions of hip-hop's biggest names is staggering. The advanced technology is now allowing fans to create songs using the voices of their favorite artists by typing with a few clicks of the mouse.

In 2023, rap superstars like Drake and Kanye West, who are typically very protective of their artistry, have fallen victim to having their voices used to train A.I. software, which in turn makes way for their sound to be used on songs that they were never involved in creating.

For example, the voice-generated A.I. track "Heart On My Sleeve," created by the mysterious TikTok user Ghostwriter977, features the fake singing voices of Drake and The Weeknd. Unlike other robotic-sounding voice-generated songs, this A.I.-created collabo tune sounds so realistic, but it's completely fake.

The Jay-Z-cloned song "Savage" by French rap group AllttA has the billionaire rhymer's go-to engineer Young Guru concerned about the long-term implications of this A.I. technology on music artists' copyrights. "People should not be able to take your name, image and likeness without permission. We have to add the voice to [copyright] law," he wrote in an Instagram post in early April.

Even deceased artists are getting the A.I. treatment. TikTok user @adamxuptown used the voices of late rappers XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld to fake sing a cover song of Your Anxiety Buddy's tune "Chamber of Reflection." The A.I.-generated song has garnered over 1.7 million views on TikTok.

As the music industry attempts to pinpoint exactly how A.I.-generated songs will affect creativity and finances in the long run, XXL looks at some of the most eyebrow-raising music that has been created using deep-fake versions of artists' voices including Drizzy, the late Pop Smoke and more.