Juice Wrld Team Says ‘No Comment’ in Response to Ally Lotti’s Instagram Live

Ally Lotti is again coming forward claiming Juice Wrld did not die of an accidental drug overdose in a viral Instagram video.

On Monday night (Nov. 28), Ally Lotti went on Instagram Live and shared a video calling out people who recently called her to task about her behavior since Juice's death.

"Jarad would be dead proud of me, bitch. So, suck my dick," she said in the video. "You don't know that nigga. He wouldn't even give a shit. He'll piss on you if you were fucking on fire. You don't get it, like, at all. Y'all mad ’cause I'm literally like, 'Ah, blah blah blah.' You guys think he died of a drug overdose. You're wrong! You're wrong, literally! You're wrong! So, suck a dick. ’Cause a lot of shit y'all don't know that I've fucking grieved through myself while I let y'all grieve and talk mad shit on me. I don't care. Im'a go ahead and be what y'all want me to be, which is me."

Lotti's claims come as we approach the third anniversary of the death of Juice Wrld, who died on Dec. 8, 2019 after suffering a seizure while authorities were searching a plane he was on for drugs and weapons. According to the official medical examiner's report, the Chicago rapper died "as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity." His death was ruled an accident.

On Tuesday (Nov. 29), XXL reached out to Juice Wrld's team for comment on Ally Lotti's video. They declined to offer a statement.

Ally has come forward with similar claims in the past. Over the summer, she asserted there was more to Juice Wrld's death than the general public knows.

"I've been quiet for the last year-and-a-half-plus, to myself," Lotti said in an Instagram video. "Took myself away from everyone because I knew what was going to happen. If people knew what happened the day before Jarad passed, and the day that Jarad passed and everything like that, which I cannot speak upon at this moment. But I will. I will. I just have to make sure that I am safe."

"Know you guys have my full support," Lotti continued. "I cannot let Jarad's legacy be what it is. Jarad would never treat any of his fans like this..."

Lil Bibby, head of Grade A Productions, Juice Wrld's label, appeared to respond to the claims when replying to a fan asking him to release more music from the beloved rapper.

"I will try my best, but I am human and I have feelings," Bibby replied. "This is not an easy job. Ppl making crazy allegations and saying hurtful things. I want to put out music because I know that’s what Juice wanted and I know the fans want it. But I sometimes want to quit."

Juice Wrld's upcoming The Party Never Ends album appears to be in limbo after Bibby threatened cancel the project due to leaked music earlier this year.

See Ally Lotti's Viral Video Below