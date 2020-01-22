Juice Wrld’s Cause of Death Revealed

More than a month after Juice Wrld's tragic death on Dec. 8, the cause of the rapper's passing has been revealed.

On Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 22), the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to XXL that the Chicago rapper died "as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity." They also ruled his death an accident.

Juice, born Jarad Higgins, suffered from a seizure after landing at Chicago's Midway International Airport following a private flight from California on Dec. 8. According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the seizure reportedly caused the Chicago MC to bleed from the mouth. Paramedics rushed the rapper to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

More details have since emerged concerning the time leading up to Juice's death. According to witnesses, the Chicago artist ingested pills on the flight prior to landing. Police also reportedly seized 70 pounds of marijuana from the private plane Juice was in after getting a tip from the pilot and searching the aircraft with drug-sniffing dogs upon its arrival at LAX.

It was during the search that Juice Wrld reportedly ingested more pills in an attempt to hide them from authorities, according to witnesses. A short time later, he reportedly started convulsing and went into a seizure. He was reportedly then administered two doses of Narcan by paramedics, a drug known to help with those suffering from an opioid overdose, before being transported to the hospital where he later died.

Two of the rapper's security guards were arrested for having guns in the airport. Both men, Henry Dean and Chris Long, the latter of whom also served as a photographer for Juice Wrld, were booked and charged with misdemeanor gun violations. It is unlikely anyone in Juice's crew will face charges for the marijuana found on the plane.

Juice Wrld's record label, Interscope Geffen A&M Records, has issued a statement regarding the late rapper's death.

"Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time," the statement reads. "He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice’s family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world."

Juice Wrld was 21 at the time he passed away.

Rappers We Lost in the 2010s