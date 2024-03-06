Juice Wrld’s Ex-Girlfriend Ally Lotti Sells Late Rapper’s Clothes on OnlyFans

Juice Wrld's ex-girlfriend Ally Lotti is selling the late rapper's clothes on OnlyFans.

On Wednesday (March 6) screenshots taken reportedly from Ally Lotti's OnlyFans account show her selling off some of Juice Wrld's old clothes to interested buyers. One screenshot captures an alleged dialogue Lotti had with an interested customer who wanted to purchase Juice's old Supreme Louis Vuitton hoodie. Lotti said the hoodie would cost $3,000 and that if the customer just sent along the address she'd ship it right to them.

Separate screenshots show similar interactions, with another one listing all the items for sale. They include Juice's custom-made Legends Never Die studded jacket as well as hoodies, joggers, goggles and his signature translucent backpack, among other accessories.

Ally Lotti Promotes Sex Tape With Juice Wrld on OnlyFans

Lotti pulled a similar stunt back in January, when Juice Wrld's former girlfriend tried to promote a sex tape with the late rapper on her OnlyFans account.

"F**king my famous ex," she wrote in the post. "Hackers are trying to threaten to leak my old sextape with my ex fiancé Juice Wrld. IDGAF anymore. I'll leak it myself."

She added, "I can't believe I am actually sending this but I can't be threatened anymore."

Ally Lotti and Juice Wrld began dating in 2018, and were together until his death in December of 2019, from an accidental drug overdose. In June of 2022, she made headlines for claiming there was more to the rapper's death than has been revealed. Last January, she was arrested for possession of meth and cocaine.

See Ally Lotti selling Juice Wrld's clothes on OnlyFans below.

