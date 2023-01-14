Juice Wrld’s Ex-Girlfriend Ally Lotti Arrested for Posession of Meth or Cocaine, Theft

Juice Wrld's ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotti, was arrested today on charges of drug possession and theft.

According to a jail inmate record obtained by XXL from the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office in West Memphis, Ark., Ally Lotti, born Alicia L. Leon, was arrested on early Saturday morning (Jan. 14) on charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property. The 29-year-old Instagram model and influencer is currently jailed at The Crittenden County Detention center on a $2,525 bond.

XXL has reached out to Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Juice Wrld and Ally Lotti began dating about a year before he passed away. She is the subject of many of his songs including "Flaws and Sins."

Ally Lotti was on the private plane and witnessed Juice, born Jarad Higgins, having a seizure after landing at Chicago's Midway International Airport following a private flight from California on Dec. 8, 2019. Paramedics rushed the late rapper to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., where he was pronounced dead. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, Juice died of an accidental drug overdose "as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity."

Since Juice Wrld's passing the late rapper's estate has released two albums: Legends Never Die in 2020 and Fighting Demons in 2021. Last December, the estate released a posthumous single called "Face 2 Face."

