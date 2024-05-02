DJ Scheme Tears Into Controversial Streamer Andrew Tate for Hating on Juice Wrld

DJ Scheme tears into Andrew Tate for hating on the late Juice Wrld.

On Wednesday (May 1), DJ Scheme hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to clap back at controversial streamer Andrew Tate after Tate posted the comment: "Imagine being a fan of 'juice wrld.' F**king mindless."

"1. You're a f**king loser," Scheme replied. "2. Every content creator passed u around like a little w**re now ur all washed up and nobody gives a f**k about you. And for the finale Literally you're a HUMAN TRAFFICKER."

"Sick n tired of people using my dead brothers names for clout. U think I care for the $30 a month from X?? Sht don’t covers my bills?! LOL. I work hard and support my ENTIRE family. The last thing ima do is let someone talk down on someone who isn’t here to defend themselves.🖕🏽," Scheme wrote.

Scheme was referring to Tate's ongoing criminal case in Romania, where he has been charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Tate has denied all the accusations against him.

DJ Scheme's comments come as no surprise considering how close he was with Juice Wrld while the rapper was alive. As a member of XXXTENTACION's Members Only collective, Scheme was the detail-oriented DJ and producer behind the scenes. He's been a DJ for X and Ski Mask The Slump God. Scheme also produced for the late Juice.

Overall, it's unprompted for Andrew Tate to offer his thoughts on Juice Wrld, and considering the emotional nature of his music it's likely Tate is just trolling to get a rise out of people. With that being said, criticizing a deceased artist, especially one as beloved as Juice, just because you don't personally like his music feels cruel and unnecessary.

This isn't the first time Tate has faced the online wrath of a rapper. Last July, Lil Yachty began trolling the controversial streamer on X after Tate had criticized Drake for wearing nail polish.

"Man, dis s**t weird AF," Lil Yachty sarcastically commented on a post of Tate's comments shared by Akademiks. "SMH u used to be our hero, Drake. U let dat boy Yachty get 2 u."

Drake himself never ended up responding.

