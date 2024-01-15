Juice Wrld’s Former Girlfriend Ally Lotti Tries to Sell Alleged Sex Tape With Him on OnlyFans

Juice Wrld's former girlfriend Ally Lotti is apparently selling an alleged sex tape with the late rapper on her OnlyFans.

Ally Lotti Promotes Sex Tape With Juice Wrld on OnlyFans

On Jan. 13, Juice Wrld's former girlfriend Ally Lotti shared a post on her OnlyFans account promoting a sex tape with the late rapper.

"F**king my famous ex," the post begins. "Hackers are trying to threaten to leak my old sextape with my ex fiancé Juice Wrld. IDGAF anymore. I'll leak it myself."

She added, "I can't believe I am actually sending this but I can't be threatened anymore."

Fans React With Disgust to Ally Lotti Promoting a Juice Wrld Sex Tape

Fans of Juice Wrld have been weighing in on Lotti's OnlyFans post. Many of them shared disgust aimed at the rapper's former girlfriend.

"Juice wrld’s ex is a scumbag," one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.

"Ally lotti deserves to burn on the stake," someone else posted.

"Ally Lotti is really crashing out right now," another post reads.

"Ally Lotti is one of of the most shameless people i have ever seen. disgusting asf," another X user opined.

Ally Lotti and Juice Wrld began dating in 2018, and were together until his death in December of 2019, from an accidental drug overdose. In June of 2022, she made headlines for claiming there was more to the rapper's death than has been revealed. Last January, she was arrested for possession of meth and cocaine.

XXL has reached out to Juice Wrld's team for comment.

See reactions to Juice Wrld's ex-girlfriend trying to sell an alleged sex tape on OnlyFans below.

Fans React to Juice Wrld's Ex-Girlfriend Promoting Their Sex Tape on OnlyFans