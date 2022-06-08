Juice Wrld’s Girlfriend Ally Lotti Alleges There’s More to His Death Than Fans Know, Lil Bibby Appears to Respond

Juice Wrld's girlfriend, Ally Lotti, is alleging there is more to the rapper's death than has been brought to light, and Lil Bibby has appeared to respond.

On Sunday (June 5), someone leaked a private Instagram DM conversation in which Lotti is filming herself on video speaking about Juice Wrld's tragic passing, which occurred in December of 2019. The video was sent privately to an unknown IG user.

"I've been quiet for the last year-and-a-half-plus, to myself," Lotti said in the video. "Took myself away from everyone because I knew what was going to happen. If people knew what happened the day before Jarad passed, and the day that Jarad passed and everything like that, which I cannot speak upon at this moment. But I will. I will. I just have to make sure that I am safe."

"Know you guys have my full support," Lotti continued. "I cannot let Jarad's legacy be what it is. Jarad would never treat any of his fans like this..."

She added, "It's always been about money and Jarad made enough money to not have this issue."

The video ended with Lotti saying, "I'm going to take it to court."

On Wednesday (June 8), Lil Bibby, owner of Juice's label Grade A Productions, appeared to address Lotti's claims while responding to fans' tweets.

"He was the goat, Bibby," one fan posted to Bibby on Twitter. "You were fortunate enough to be given the power to continue his legacy and we hope you do it by giving us new music soon cause we're starving."

"Ppl say we don’t put out enough music but then they say we do it for money," Bibby responded.

"The issue isn't the frequency of music Bibby, don't listen to those idiots," another person posted on Twitter. "2 albums in 2 years is enough. The thing is though, we wanna see Juice's projects release sometime. Outsiders, Young Thug collab tape etc. Or at least some hype music from 2019, not the same sad songs."

"I will try my best, but I am human and I have feelings," Bibby replied. "This is not an easy job. Ppl making crazy allegations and saying hurtful things. I want to put out music because I know that’s what Juice wanted and I know the fans want it. But I sometimes want to quit."

Juice Wrld's estate has released two albums, Legends Never Die (2020) and Fighting Demons (2021), since he passed away nearly two years ago from an accidental drug overdose. Since then, his music has suffered from several leaks. Back in March, Lil Bibby threatened to cancel Juice's upcoming album, The Party Never Ends, if the leaks continued.