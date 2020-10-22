Juice Wrld’s Second Posthumous Album Is Coming, Says Lil Bibby

Juice Wrld's first posthumous effort, Legends Never Die, was released over the summer and it looks like a second offering is in the works.

In a video shared by the gossip blog The Hollywood Fix, Lil Bibby, mentor and close friend of the rapper, revealed that new music from the late Juice Wrld is coming.

"[The] Kid Laroi...Juice Wrld next album," the Chicago artist said when asked what he's currently working on. He adds, "I'm talking too much."

Bibby closed out the conversation saying, "Juice Wrld next album crazy."

Lil Bibby, the CEO of Grade A Productions along with his brother G-Money, spoke to XXL about the making of Juice's Legends Never Die EP in July. He explained the things he tried to keep in mind while working on the project. Juice, who appears on XXL's July digital cover which features Bibby's interview, is signed to Grade A in partnership with Interscope Records.

"I tried to put it together to kinda tell a story and like I said, the last talks that I had with Juice, I kinda like remember where his mind was at and I wanted to explain exactly what he was going through at the time with the music," Bibby said at the time. "Somebody that was fighting addiction, anxiety, detachment. It's a lot of stuff that he was going through and I just wanted to make sure that the music told the story."

Prior to Juice's initial posthumous effort being delivered, Lil Bibby hinted at its arrival. Back in April, Bibby shared a throwback video of himself and Juice Wrld playing with a skateboard while at an airport. He posted a reflective caption to go along with the clip and added in the comment section that Juice's album would be "coming soon."

No word on when to expect Juice World's second posthumous offering, but fans of the artist, who died from an accidental overdose in December of 2019, definitely have something to look forward to.

Check out Lil Bibby revealing the news about Juice Wrld's second posthumous album below.