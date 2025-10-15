G Herbo Insists Fear of Being Arrested Made Juice Wrld Swallow Pills That Made Him Overdose

G Herbo is convinced Juice Wrld's fear of being arrested made him swallow the pills that made him accidentally overdose in 2019.

On Oct. 10, G Herbo was a guest on the Club Shay Shay podcast, where he talked about his upcoming album, Lil Herb, marriage, Chief Keef, King Von and more. At one point in the chat, Herbo touched on the impact of the death of Juice Wrld.

"He was just, like, a good-a*s kid," Herbo said. "Even the way he died. You rich as f**k, Juice. You get pulled over by the police and you swallow 50 pills, 40 pills...because he scared. You was gon' overcome that. Then little pills. [Police] didn't give a. f**k about that sh*t."

"It just lets you know how pure he was," Herbo continued. "He didn't know no better...That's what f**ked me up the most. Like, bro, you didn't even have to do that."

Juice Wrld died on Dec. 8, 2019, after reportedly ingesting dozens of prescription pills when his private plane was searched by authorities after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago. As a result, the rapper suffered a fatal seizure. His cause of death was officially ruled as "a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity."

Juice Wrld's name has continued to live on through his music. Three posthumous albums have been released since his death, including Legends Never Die, Fighting Demons and The Party Never Ends.

Watch G Herbo Talking About Juice Wrld's Death