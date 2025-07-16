A Mansion Juice Wrld Once Lived in Tied to a Gruesome Double Murder of an American Idol Music Supervisor and Her Husband

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were killed this week in a gruesome double-homicide at their Los Angeles home, which was reportedly formerly owned by rapper Juice Wrld.

On Monday (July 14), the couple's bodies were discovered by police following a welfare check in their Encino, Calif., mansion. According to police, Robin and Thomas were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead on the scene. The couple hadn't been heard from in four days, leading to the welfare check where the bodies were discovered. It does not appear that this was a robbery because no items appear to have been stolen.

According to TMZ, Juice Wrld, who died in 2019 from an accidental drug overdose, was the previous owner of the $4.5 million home. His residence was a safe space where he'd record his music in a home studio and have plenty of friends over. Ski Mask The Slump God and DJ Scheme were welcomed visitors many times and those moments, like Juice and Ski's light saber match, have been captured on video for fans to look back on. The mansion had a studio, billiard room, basketball court and backyard pool. One of Juice's favorite pastimes was riding dirt bikes, which he'd ride up and down the road in front of the house. After Juice's passing, all his belongings were removed from the home.

Police Announce Arrest

On Tuesday (July 15), the Los Angeles Police Department announced they've arrested a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, and charged him with double homicide in connection with the killings. Authorities say Boodarian was identified through surveillance video. He scaled the couple's fence and gained access to the residence.

"He was there for approximately half an hour," Lt. Guy Golan told the press. "When the homeowners returned to their residence, a violent struggle ensued and between them and the suspect, which resulted in the victims tragically losing their lives."

Last Thursday (July 10), police received a call about someone trying to break into the home. However, when they investigated, they did not see any signs of forced entry.

