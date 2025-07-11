The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that was released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.

Expect to see selections from the established stars, the next wave of new talent, the up-and-comers and everyone else in between. If the song is fire enough to beat the competition, it'll take one of the weekly spots. You can trust us on this one; follow our lead and you'll never get laughed off the aux cord again. Your friends will finally trust you with playlists; it'll be wonderful. In addition to that, you can check back every week for the latest and greatest tracks. You'll always have somewhere to turn to each week, being sure to find some songs you'll dig.

Enjoy this week's list, featuring new songs from Drake ("What Did I Miss?"), Travis Scott and Jackboys ("2000 Excursion"), 2 Chainz ("I Wanna Win") and more. See you next week!

Drake's "What Did I Miss?

Travis Scott and Jackboys' "2000 Excursion"

2 Chainz's "I Wanna Win"

Clipse's "F.I.C.O." Featuring Stove God Cooks

Maxo Kream's "Cracc at 15"

NLE The Great's "Messiah"

Lil Yachty's "Won't Diss You"

Homixide Gang's "5G"

Juice Wrld's "The Way" Featuring XXXTentacion

Cash Cobain's "Feeeeeeeeel"

Cochise's "Braces"

Monaleo's "We On Dat"

Sukihana's "Make U Rain" Featuring Jeremih

