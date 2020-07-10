Juice Wrld’s Posthumous Album Legends Never Die Arrives: Listen

Juice Wrld’s estate has released the late rapper’s first posthumous album, Legends Never Die.

This bittersweet release includes 21 tracks that the 21-year-old rapper was working on before his tragic passing on Dec. 8, 2019. This LP is the successor of Juice's second studio album, Death Race for Love, which dropped last year.

Legends Never Die features collaborations with Juice's friends and previous collaborators, Trippie Redd, Polo G, Kid Laroi and Halsey, in addition to Marshmello. Fan-favorite track "Man of the Year," produced by Rex Kudo, Skrillex, Joe Reeves and Heavy Mellow in London with Juice last year, also appears on the LP. “Man of the year, still got problems/Lookin’ in the mirror, you look awful/Talkin’ to myself, do it too often/J-K, Juice Wrld, you’re so awesome,” he sings over an electrifying guitar and punk drums.

Back in October of 2019, Juice Wrld spoke with XXL to confirm some details surrounding the then-unnamed project. He wanted the introspective LP to feature one of the many songs he has with Young Thug, as well as Nick Mira and Metro Boomin-produced tracks. Juice also stated that this opus would be less about coming from the mind and more from his heart and soul. Things are always subject to change throughout the recording process, as is the case here, especially with a posthumous release.

Prior to the album's release, there was the arrival of the lead single "Righteous" in April and the newly released song "Life's a Mess" with Halsey, which dropped earlier this week. In an Instagram post on the rapper's account at the time "Righteous" was released, Juice's family and Grade A Productions team explained how the decision to release his music was not made lightly.

"Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music," the statement reads. "Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process to us."

Earlier this week, when the official release date for the Legends Never Die album was revealed, a teaser video featuring Juice doing what he does best—freestyling—was also shared. The subject matter is candid as Juice raps about his addiction over a somber organ. "You gotta admit yourself you need some help/I gotta admit myself I'm on these drugs, feel like I can't save myself/Sometimes I wanna take myself, break myself so I can reshape myself/Nobody ever felt the pain I felt/So I share it, put it out to the whole world/I ain't embarrassed," he rhymes."

Listen to Juice Wrld's Legends Never Die album below.

Juice Wrld's Legends Never Die Album Tracklist

1. “Anxiety (Intro)”

2. “Conversations”

3. “Titanic”

4. “Bad Energy”

5. “Righteous”

6. “Blood on My Jeans”

7. “Tell Me U Luv Me” featuring Trippie Redd

8. Juice Wrld and Marshmello “Hate the Other Side” featuring Polo G and Kid Laroi

9. “Get Through It (Interlude)”

10. “Life's a Mess” featuring Halsey

11. Juice Wrld and Marshmello “Come & Go”

12. “I Want It”

13. “Fighting Demons”

14. "Wishing Well"

15. "Screw Juice"

16. "Up, Up and Away"

17. "The Man, The Myth, The Legend (Interlude)"

18. "Stay High"

19. "Can't Die"

20. "Man of the Year"

21. "Juice Wrld Speaks From Heaven (Outro)"

Grade A Productions / Interscope Records