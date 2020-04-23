Juice Wrld’s First Posthumous Single to Be Released Tonight

Juice Wrld's estate has announced that new music is on the way.

On Thursday (April 23), Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace, his family and record label revealed via a social media post that a posthumous song by the rapper will be dropping tonight. "Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music," the statement reads. "Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process to us."

The estate then shared details on the record, which is titled, "Righteous." "Tonight we will be releasing a song called “Righteous” which Juice made from his home studio in Los Angeles. We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice’s spirit alive. Stay safe everyone."

A version of Juice's record, "Righteous," leaked earlier this year. However, it is unclear if tonight's release will be the same or if it will differ sonically. "All white Gucci suit, I'm feeling righteous (Yeah)/I know that the truth is hard to digest (Yeah)/Five or six pills in my right hand (Yeah)/Codeine runneth over on my nightstand/Taking medicine to fix all of the damage/My anxiety the size of a planet (Oh)/Holes in my skull, over time/My heart's over ice (Woah)," he raps on the track.

On April 9, Lil Bibby, a mentor and close friend of Juice, shared an old video of the two of them on Instagram, and in the comment section of the post, Bibby noted that a posthumous Juice Wrld album is "coming soon." Bibby also spoke of the album back in February, tweeting, "Gotta get Frank Ocean on this Juice album."

Prior to Juice Wrld's death, he appeared on the cover of the Fall 2019 issue of XXL, where he disclosed details about his forthcoming album. "It’s really just something that I’m feeling my way through,” he said of the direction he was planning to go in for the album. “It’s always good to put thought into shit, but something’s gonna come more from like, a feeling and heart and the soul, less like the mind."

Juice also noted that he planned to include a song he did with Young Thug on the new album, as well as production from Nick Mira, who made the beat for his hits “Lucid Dreams,” “Lean Wit Me” and “Robbery,” as well as Metro Boomin.

In addition to new music, earlier this week, Juice Wrld's mom announced the launch of her Live Free 999 Fund in honor of her late son, who openly spoke on his battle with drug addiction prior to his untimely passing in December 2019. Juice died after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. His death was ruled an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. Juice was 21 years old.

The charitable organization will support youth who are struggling with their mental health. The fund will also aid programs that address addiction, anxiety and depression. "Young people around the world were truly touched by Jarad’s music because he spoke to issues and situations in his music that resonated with them so deeply," the rapper's mom said in a statement about the organization. “I was aware of his struggles with addiction, anxiety, and depression; we had many conversations about his challenges with these issues. I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him."

Visit Live Free 999 Fund here.