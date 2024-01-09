YSL Cofounder Claims the Five in Young Thug’s Sp5der Clothing Brand Represents Juice Wrld During Trial Testimony

The last few days of the Young Thug YSL RICO trial have been dominated by testimony from YSL cofounder Trontavious "Tick" Stephens, who recently explained to the jury that the five in Young Thug’s Sp5der clothing brand actually represents Juice Wrld.

Trontavious "Tick" Stephens Continues Testimony

On Monday (Jan. 8), Day 15 of the Young Thug YSL RICO trial continued in Atlanta. For the third day in a row, YSL cofounder Trontavious "Tick" Stephens, also known as Slug, moved forward with his testimony on the stand after multiple days so far. Stephens took a plea deal in 2022, and is now testifying for the prosecution. The State has been trying to get Stephens to give details about YSL's alleged gang activity. During the hearing, prosecutor Adriane Love asked Stephens about the yellow jacket Young Thug was wearing in court that day, which had his clothing brand logo Sp5der emblazoned on it.

"Do you know what that is meant to say?" Love questioned.

"Yes. Spider," Stephens said.

When asked what the significance of using a number five in place of the "i" in spider, Stephens responded, "It's for a artist who passed way, Juice Wrld."

Young Thug launched his Sp5der clothing brand in December of 2019, a couple weeks after the death of Juice Wrld, who passed from an accidental drug overdose.

Young Thug YSL RICO Trial Continues

After beginning in late November, the YSL RICO trial in Georgia is just over two weeks into actual testimony, following a multi-week postponement due to a codefendant being stabbed in jail and a holiday break. The State has been trying to prove that Young Thug is the spearhead of a violent street gang, YSL, which also fronted as successful record label.

In the two weeks of testimony, the prosecution has brought up Young Thug and his codefendants' past arrests. The State is hoping Trontavious Stephens' testimony will help drive home their case. However, his answers to questioning have been hit or miss for the prosecution.

See video of Trontavious "Tick" Stephens explaining the meaning behind Young Thug's clothing brand name below.

Watch Trontavious "Tick" Stephens Testify in Day 15 of the Young YSL Trial