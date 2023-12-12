Young Thug YSL Trial Postponed Until 2024 – Report

The Young Thug YSL trial has been postponed until next year as the result of one of the codefendants being stabbed in jail.

Judge Announces Postponement in YSL Trial

On Tuesday (Dec. 12), presiding judge over the YSL case, Judge Ural Glanville, announced the ongoing trial will be suspended until after the holiday.

"Let me go ahead and tell you where we are," Judge Glanville announced to the jury in the video below. "Remember yesterday we recessed because one of our participants had a medical issues and I was telling you about that? Well, unfortunately, that medical condition still exists."

He continued: "Given the length of time that we will probably address that, it might be just more prudent to recess you. An early recess. Instead of recessing you this Friday as the Court's plan was originally, I'm gonna recess you for the holidays, today."

According to legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff, the trial will resume on Jan. 2, 2024.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's attorney for comment.

Young Thug Codefendant Stabbed in Jail

As previously reported, YSL RICO case codefendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail on Sunday (Dec. 10). The Fulton County Sheriff's Office released the following statement to XXL about the incident.

"Inmate Willie Brown has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection to the stabbing of inmate Shannon Jackson, aka Shannon Stillwell. Jackson is a current co-defendant in the Georgia vs. Jeffery Williams et al (YSL) trial that began on November 27, 2023.

"On the evening of Sunday, December 10, 2023, a fight occurred between Willie Brown and Shannon Jackson at the Rice Street Jail. During the fight, Jackson was stabbed multiple times by Brown. Jackson is in stable condition. Brown and Jackson were housed in the same zone. It is unknown what led to the fight. Willie Brown was initially arrested by the East Point Police Department for several charges on July 22, 2020 and was being held without bond. Jackson has been in custody since March 17, 2022."

Due to the stabbing, the YSL trial did not take place as scheduled on Monday (Dec. 11).

See Judge Ural Glanville announce the YSL RICO trial has been postponed below.

Watch Video of Today's Brief YSL Case Hearing