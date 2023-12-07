Here’s What Happened on Day 8 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

The second week of the Young Thug YSL RICO trial is coming to a close and the prosecution is continuing to lay out their case against the Grammy winning rapper.

Day 8 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Trial Features One Examination

Thursday (Dec. 7), was the shortest day of the trial thus far. Today's hearing ended following two hours of testimony from Officer Radcliff Henry. Henry continued his testimony from Wednesday (Dec. 6), where the line of questioning involved the prior arrests of Young Thug codefendants.

Trial Day Ends Early

Today's hearing ended shortly after 11 a.m. However, there were some brief fireworks. Judge Ural Glanville admonished the defense at one point during Officer Henry's cross-examination for their techniques during questioning.

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Young Thug is currently facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors claim that Thug and six codefendents used his record label YSL as a front for violent gang activity. The state alleges YSL has committed numerous violent crimes over the years including armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men, and one White man, will decide whether Thug walks free or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The trial will continue with day nine on Friday (Dec. 8).

Read More: Juror Dismissed From Young Thug YSL Trial and Replaced

Watch Day 8 of the YSL trial below.

See the Full Livestream of the Young Thug YSL Trial