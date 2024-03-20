Young Thug YSL Trial Will Probably Take Three Years

A defense attorney for the Young Thug YSL RICO trial fears the case could take three more years to try at its current pace.

Young Thug Trial Has No Ending in Sight

The epic YSL RICO trial in Georgia has been going on for close to four months and there is no sign of an ending in sight. On Wednesday (March 19), the attorney for Young Thug codefendant Deamonte Kendrick filed a court motion requesting a "detailed explanation of the expected testimony of each respective witness and an explanation of how that witness' proposed testimony is not cumulative of other witnesses nor causing undue delay nor a waste of time...," according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime News' Cathy Russon, which can be viewed below.

The motion cites the State's list of 400 witnesses, which they already cut from 700. At this point, only 40 witnesses have testified.

"Thus the present trial will take well into a least mid-2027 to complete," the motion continues.

The Young Thug YSL RICO Trial Drags On

The Young Thug YSL trial is currently in Day 46 after beginning on Nov. 27, 2023. The state of Georgia has charged Young Thug and his five codefendants of being a violent street gang that committed various crimes throughout Atlanta over the past decade. Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, is being tabbed as the ringleader. He faces charges of criminal street-gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun and drug crimes.

In a case that has been filled with bizarre moments, another one occurred on Tuesday, when a witness admitted he was high during his testimony.

See the new court filing, which asserts the YSL RICO case might not be finished until 2027, below.

See the Court Filing