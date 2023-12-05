Here’s What Happened on Day 6 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Young Thug is in for the legal fight of his life as he battles RICO charges in Atlanta, in what is one of the biggest trials in hip-hop history.

Day 6 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Court Begins Late, Questions Raised About Courtroom Filming

On Tuesday (Dec. 5), court began late, at 11:30 a.m. The topic of courtroom filming was again raised and Judge Ural Glanville who called a member of the outlet Law and Crime Network to conference with him and a representative of the State and defense. On Day 3 of the trial, members of the jury were accidentally filmed, calling into question whether the trial should continue to be filmed. On Day 4, Judge Glanville decided not to take any action to change any jury members. However, he did change the rule for filming the jury. Following the today's conference, the witness stand was placed back in view.

Old Drugs Busts

The State's first three witnesses testified about old drug cases involving a former YSL codefendant Derontae Bebee dating back to 2020. In January of that year, authorities claim they saw Bebee and two friends run into the Cleveland Ave. Exxon. They were searched and arrested. Babe pleaded guilty to possessing half a gram of crack cocaine and received three years of probation. In another instance, Bebee was arrested in March of 2020 after he sold an undercover officer a $20 bag of marijuana. Bebee took a plea deal in the YSL case.

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Young Thug is currently on trial facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors claim that Thug and six codefendents used his record label YSL as a front for violent gang activity. The state alleges YSL has committed numerous violent crimes over the years including armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men, and one White man, will decide whether Thug walks free or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The trial will continue with its seventh day on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

Read More: Judge Glanville From the Young Thug YSL Trial Is an Interesting Guy

Watch Day 6 of the YSL trial below.

See the Full Livestream of the Young Thug YSL Trial