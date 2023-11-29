Here’s What Happened on Day 3 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Young Thug's YSL RICO trial entered its third day and was significantly tamer than the past two days. Both the state and defense argued their opening statements on the trial's first and second day. On Monday (Nov. 27), the State attempted to portray Thug as a criminal mastermind and quoted some of his lyrics as evidence of wrongdoing. The defense sought to push back on this portrayal on Tuesday (Nov. 28), as Brian Steel attempted to persuade the jurors that Thug was a god-fearing, upstanding member of his community.

Day 3 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

First Witness Detective Mark Belknap Testifies

On Wednesday (Nov. 29), prosecutors called Detective Mark Belknap to the witness stand. Belknap is an 18-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Vice President of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association. As a gang specialist, Belknap testified that YSL was a hybrid street gang.

Detective Speaks on the History of Hybrid Street Gangs

The Detective explained the history of Atlanta hybrid gangs to the jury, and specifically mentioned the R.O.C. Crew or Raised on Cleveland gang. Belknap also spoke about initiation rituals for said gangs. According to him, the rituals included candidates getting "beaten," "blessed" or "sexed." The last initiation tactic pertained to female members, who would allegedly have sex with multiple gang members before being allowed in.

Jurors Are Accidentally Filmed

Judge Ural Glanville confirmed at the end of the day that during Law & Crime Network's daily livestream of the trial, four of the jurors had been seen on film. Reports claim that Judge Glanville was visibly furious and that he said there would be no more filming allowed for the remainder of the day. Judge Glanville added that Detective Mark Belknap's testimony would continue, even though the jurors were allegedly being identified on social media.

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Young Thug is currently on trial facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors claim that Thug and six codefendents used his record label YSL as a front for violent gang activity. The state alleges YSL has committed numerous violent crimes over the years including armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men, and one White man, will decide whether Thug walks free or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The trial will continue with its fourth day on Thursday (Nov. 30).

Read More: Get to Know The Lawyer Trying to Keep Young Thug Out of Prison

Watch Day 3 of the YSL trial below.

Watch the Full Livestream of the Young Thug YSL RICO Trial