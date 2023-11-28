Here’s What Happened on Day 2 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Young Thug's highly anticipated YSL RICO trial is finally underway, in what has already turned out to be one of the most bizarre cases in hip-hop history. Following opening statements from the prosecution on Day 1, Thugger's attorneys took up the time on Day 2, which revolved mostly around the rapper's upbringing and songs lyrics.

Day 2 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Acronyms

On Tuesday (Nov. 28), Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel attempted to prove that the rapper is not the monster the State is making him out to be. During the hearing, Steel spoke about Thug as a God-fearing man who does all he can to help out the community. Steel also gave positive meanings to names associated with Thug. According to Steel, YSL stands for Young Successful Life, while Thug means Truly Humble Under God. "Pushin P," the title of Gunna's 2022 track featuring Thug and Future, stands for Pushing Positivity, Steel claims.

Song Lyrics

Steel's opening statement continued with him shooting down song lyrics as circumstantial evidence. He described Thug as an actor who only describes illegal activity in his songs, but does not take part in them. The State plans to use lyrics from 17 songs featuring Thug and his codefendants as evidence against the group.

The YFN Lucci Connection

Young Thug's beef with YFN Lucci was also a point brought up by Thug's attorney. Young Thug has been accused of giving YSL members the green light to have Lucci murdered in jail. Lucci was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail last March, where he is awaiting trial for his own RICO case. Steel downplayed the rappers' issues and claims Lucci and Thug's beef stems from Lucci being less successful than Thug and wanting to attach himself to a more well-known artist.

Young Thug Fights for Freedom at Trial

Young Thug and six codefendants are on trial facing charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors claim Young Thug's record label YSL is a front for a violent street gang, which has committed numerous violent crimes in the past several years including conspiring to murder, armed robbery and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12 people, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men, and one White man will decide Thug's fate. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Day 3 of the trial begins on Wednesday (Nov. 29).

