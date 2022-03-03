YFN Lucci Claims He Was Stabbed in Jail, Fears for His Life

UPDATE (March 4):

According to an incident report obtained by XXL, YFN Lucci was involved in a fight on Feb. 9 at the Fulton County Jail where he and another inmate had sharp objects in their hands. During the altercation, Lucci allegedly yelled, "I feel like killing this nigga!" which prompted the officer to tase the rapper with his taser gun. The other inmate was tased as well.

Lucci suffered a laceration to the head during the fight while the other inmate had a cut on his left palm. Both men received medical treatment and were cleared. The embattled rapper also refused to offer a statement to jail officials about the incident. Both Lucci and the other inmate were charged with fighting, interfering with security operations, weapon possession and issuing threats.

ORIGINAL STORY (March 3):

YFN Lucci is going through it in jail after he was reportedly stabbed.

According to a report on TMZ, published on Wednesday (March 3), YFN Lucci reportedly filed court papers this week in an effort to get out of Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he awaits trial in his murder case.

In the legal documents, Lucci claimed he was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the facility on Feb. 9. The "I Gotcha" rapper alleged that he was attacked from behind while on a video call with an individual on the outside. Lucci claimed that the inmate stabbed him with a homemade shank.

Furthermore, Lucci also maintained there's an alleged bounty on his head in the jail and he fears for his life. The 31-year-old artist is asking the judge to grant him a bond so he can be released from jail and wait for his trial while on house arrest. Lucci's legal docs reportedly state that he's willing to be on 24-hour home confinement and wear an ankle monitor if the judge grants him his release.

YFN Lucci has been in the Fulton County Jail since April of 2021, following an arrest for violating his probation in a murder case. Lucci was the driver of the vehicle that was in an area in Atlanta where a rival gang was known to hang out. Two people in the car reportedly shot in the area using assault-style rifles, resulting in one death and one injury. James Adams, 28, was one of the men in the vehicle who opened fire, was shot in the head and killed after an exchange of gunfire. Another man, Kevin Wright, 32, was shot in the abdomen and was rushed to a local fire station in another car. Wright survived his injuries.

For his involvement, Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (person of another).

Two other accomplices, Ra'von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, face multiple felony charges including murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony murder and aggravated assault.

XXL has reached out to YFN Lucci’s rep, his attorney as well as the Fulton County Jail for comment.