YFN Lucci and PnB Rock Ordered to Pay Rapper Rackboy Cam $1.7 Million for Stealing ‘Everyday We Lit’

New Jersey rapper Rackboy Cam accused YFN Lucci and PnB Rock of stealing their track "Everyday We Lit" in 2018, and Cam has officially received a hefty million-dollar judgment from the lawsuit in his favor.

According to Cam's attorney, Christopher W. Niro, the rhymer has secured $1.7 million stemming from his copyright infringement lawsuit against YFN Lucci and PnB Rock. As previously reported, Rackboy Cam, born Anthony Campbell, claimed in 2018 that the Atlanta and Philadelphia rappers, respectively, stole his 2016 song "Everything Be Lit" featuring Maino and Vado, and used it for their hit record "Everyday We Lit." Producer June James, who created the beat for "Everyday We Lit," was accused of infringement as well. In court documents obtained by XXL, Cam alleged that the lyrics and hook on "Everything Be Lit" and "Everyday We Lit" are similar.

In the documents, YFN Lucci and PnB Rock are alleged to have profited nearly $7 million from the song. "On September 2, 2020, the court issued a 22-page order analyzing the evidence presented by Campbell. [Doc. No. 113]. In that order, the court determined that the defendants’ profit from the infringing work is $6,697,068," the document reads.

On Oct. 1, 2020, PnB Rock appealed the court’s order determining the profits and finding the defendants jointly and severally liable. On Jan. 22, 2021, the appeal was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

YFN Lucci and PnB Rock will have to pay $1,447,720 to Cam. "Because the defendants have not provided proof of deductible expenses, the court determines that [YFN Lucci] and [PnB Rock]’s profit from the infringing work is $1,447,720. [Rackboy Cam] is entitled to recover this amount from [YFN Lucci] and [PnB Rock], jointly and severally," the document reads.

Cam is also entitled to his legal costs of $4,576.82 and he will receive close to $268,000 in prejudgment interest and a running royalty. "The Copyright Act authorizes the court to award the prevailing party in an infringement action his “full costs.” 17 U.S.C. § 505. Campbell has submitted declarations from his counsel establishing his costs as $4,578.62. [Doc. Nos. 110-1, 110-2]. The court finds that Campbell is entitled to recover his costs in the amount of $4,576.82," the document reads.

Rackboy Cam told XXL in a statement, "This has been a very lengthy and tedious process. I’m grateful for the outcome, and I’m thankful it’s all behind me. I’m excited to get back into the studio and continue creating music for my fans. I wish the best for all parties on current and future endeavors."

Meanwhile, a statement from attorney Niro said, "The case was remanded to the district court where on March 3, 2021, Campbell was granted a judgment of over $1.4 million, close to $268,000 in prejudgment interest, a running royalty, plus costs and an injunction against James and Allen’s exploitation of the infringing work."

YFN Lucci and PnB Rock's "Everyday We Lit" dropped in 2016, and it appears on the Think It's a Game Records artist's debut EP, Long Live Nut. The song peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified gold by the RIAA on Oct. 16, 2017.

XXL has reached out to reps for YFN Lucci and PnB Rock for a comment on the lawsuit judgment.

Check out the two songs to compare for yourself below.

Rackboy Cam "Everything Be Lit" featuring Maino and Vado

YFN Lucci and PnB Rock "Everyday We Lit"

