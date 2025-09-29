Young Thug and YFN Lucci explain why they deaded their longstanding beef and are later seen together at the club.

On Sept. 25, a day before Thug and Lucci officially squashed their beef by appearing on each other's new albums, Lucci sat down for an interview on Pandora Playback at SiriusXM Studios in Atlanta. During the talk, Lucci revealed why he decided to smooth things over with Thugger.

"We been through a lot," Lucci said. "Everybody lost people. We lost people. Most important, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family. Come home, it's like, damn, what can a ni**a do to grow? We gon' keep doing this sh*t and end up back in jail...Or we gon' fix this sh*t and make it look good for the A?"

On Sunday (Sept. 28), Young Thug performed a concert outside of the Fulton County Courthouse. During his set, he performed the YFN Lucci duet "Whaddup Jesus." Thug closed the track by talking about ending his issues with Lucci.

"We came a long way from the trenches," Thug said. "We got rid of our problems. I hope y'all find a way to get rid of the problems y'all have in y'all life...I did that for Atlanta, for the community, for the city. We tired of losing people for nothing. Even if it is something, it's just not worth losing people."

That night, Thug and Lucci were spotted at a club speaking to each other. In the clip, the two rappers exchange dap before having a brief conversation.

