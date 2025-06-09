Lil Baby Brings Out YFN Lucci at His Show, a Surprise Move That Could Test His Ties With Young Thug

Lil Baby brought out YFN Lucci at a show in Atlanta over the weekend in a surprise move that had the city excited. But will it test Baby and Young Thug's friendship?

Lil Baby Brings Out YFN Lucci on WHAM Tour

On June 7, Baby's WHAM Tour rolled through his hometown of Atlanta. As a special surprise, the Quality Control rapper brought out YFN Lucci, who was released from prison after serving nearly four years in January. The reunion served as a heartwarming moment for the city. But, considering Baby and Thug's friendship and Lucci and Thug's beef, what does Thugger think?

Fans React to Lil Baby Bringing Out YFN Lucci

Fans online have been weighing in.

"Wait aint lucci and thug not cool this about to be messy," another person commented.

Young Thug and YFN Lucci's History

Young Thug and YFN Lucci’s issues publicly came to light in 2017. In June of that year, Lucci tweeted, “Pac would've never wore a dress” in response to Thugger dubbing himself the new Tupac and wearing a dress on the cover of his 2016 mixtape Jeffery. Thug responded on X, “U lil mad or big mad peon.” He then seemingly threatened Lucci writing, "Thank god u able to take care ya mama, and be humble Doin to much could become a deep sleep." Lucci later dropped a single called “Like Pac."

Things Escalate Between Young Thug and YFN Lucci

In March of 2019, Young Thug responded to fans questioning the status of his beef with Lucci.

"Man, of course I'm gon' slap Lucci and Sauce," Young Thug said on his Instagram Livestream, also referring to Houston rapper Sauce Walka. "I'ma slap the hell out y'all little ni**as man. Stop playin'. Keep playin' and know what time it is."

Lucci responded, insisting that Thug wouldn’t be putting his hands on anyone and mentioning Young Thug’s then-girlfriend Jerrika Karlae in an Instagram video.

Thug and Lucci continued to trade shots, with Thug posting the eyebrow-raising Instagram Story post, "@yfn if ain like what u do for your mother and kids I WOULDVE BEEN KILLED U," following a bad album review from Lucci. In March of 2020, Thug reignited the beef by poking fun at Lucci's jewelry.

YFN Lucci Stabbed in Jail

In March of 2022, YFN Lucci was stabbed in jail while awaiting trial for murder and RICO charges. The same year, prosecutors in the YSL RICO case accused Thug of greenlighting the attack. They also claimed Thug bragged about shooting at Lucci's mother on the song "Bad Boy."

Where Do Young Thug and YFN Lucci Stand Now?

It is unclear where Thug and Lucci stand now that both rappers have been released from jail. Seemingly in response to Lucci's cameo at the Lil Baby show, Thug shared a photo on his Instagram Story of Lil Baby with stacks of cash. While the status of Thug and Lucci's turmoil may be up in the air, Baby's and Lucci's reunion doesn't seem to have had any effect.

Check out footage of Lil Baby bringing out YFN Lucci at Baby's concert in Atlanta below.

Watch Lil Baby Bring Out YFN Lucci on the WHAM Tour

See Young Thug's Post After Lil Baby Brought Out YFN Lucci at a Concert