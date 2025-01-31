YFN Lucci Released From Prison After Serving Nearly Four Years

YFN Lucci has been released from prison after serving nearly four years behind bars.

YFN Lucci Released

On Friday ( Jan. 31), Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, walked out of the Burress Correctional Training Center in Forsyth, Ga., a free man, XXL has confirmed with the Georgia Department of Corrections. The Atlanta rapper has been behind bars since May of 2021 after he was arrested for a RICO indictment.

XXL has reached out to Lucci's attorney for comment.

YFN Lucci Avoids Lengthy Prison Sentence

YFN Lucci was originally arrested in connection to a murder in January of 2021. Authorities say the Atlanta rapper was behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting where one of the people in his car, 28-year-old James Adams, was shot during the gun battle. Adams was later pushed out of the car and died on the street in front of shocked witnesses. After being released on bond, Lucci was charged in a RICO indictment in May of 2021 and arrested again. The following March, he was stabbed by another inmate at the Fulton County Jail.

Last January, Lucci was able to get 12 of the 13 charges against him dropped, including the murder charge. He pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. During the hearing, Lucci apologized to the victim's family.

"First off, I wanna say my heart goes out to my friend, James Adams, and his family. Also, I wanna apologize to my family and my friends for putting them through this stressful process," YFN Lucci said. "I would also like to apologize to the court. That’s it."

Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation. His time in jail was counted as time served and he was eligible for parole in May of 2024.