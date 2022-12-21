Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For

Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.

At first, HiDoraah tweeted the previously unknown acronym on Tuesday but without further explanation, it would appear to the naked eye that she was simply showing support for Thugger, as he is currently involved in a high-profile RICO case in Georgia.

"Thug = Truly. Humble. Under. God," wrote Doraah."Young Truly Humble Under God. Young Thug."

As Twitter users began to flood the comments section of the somewhat cryptic social media post, the loving sister switched gears and headed over to her Instagram Story, where she offered up some more insight. HIDoraah explained that Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, came up with the powerful acronym himself prior to his rise to prominence as one of the most popular rappers in the game.

"For those who never knew why he named himself that [Young Thug] for his stage name," she confirmed.

HiDoraah's definition of Young Thug's acronym and its meaning comes during an extremely trying time for Thugger, YSL and the rest of the Williams family. As previously reported, Young Thug has been in prison since May of this year on various charges that primarily include allegedly violating the State of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), and is set to stand trial beginning on Jan. 9, 2023.