Teen Arrested for Threatening to Kill Sheriff and Wife If YSL Member Not Released From Jail

An Atlanta teen has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a local sheriff and the sheriff's wife if a member of Young Thug's YSL crew wasn't released from jail.

First reported by local Atlanta news station WSB-TV and confirmed by XXL via police records on Friday (June 3), Quartavius Mender, 18, was arrested on May 26 and charged with 23 felony counts of making terroristic threats. According to the news station, the arrest is the result of Mender making social media threats to kill Fulton County, Ga. Sheriff Pat Labat and his wife if a member of YSL was not released from jail.

The incident occurred on May 14, according to police records. It is unclear which member of the YSL crew Mender was referencing when he threatened the sheriff and the sheriff's wife. Someone with the same last name, Tenquarius Mender, appears on the Fulton County District Attorney's 88-page indictment charging 28 YSL members of violating the RICO act.

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” Labat told WSB-TV. “Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County.”

The threats came five days after 28 people, including Young Thug and Gunna, were arrested and indicted in a massive RICO case. The charges against the YSL label accuse the organization of actually being a violent street gang that wreaked havoc in Atlanta. Both Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bond despite multiple attempts to be released from jail. Young Thug had a lengthy bond hearing on Thursday (June 2), where the judge in the case denied his bail based on the rapper being a threat to the public.

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for comment.