Young Thug insists Atlanta hip-hop is back after he was at the center of a tumultuous upheaval in the city last month.

On Tuesday (Oct. 14), Thugger shared a post on his Instagram Story sharing his thoughts on the current status of things in the A.

"I wake up and just feel so good that Atlanta is back, bruh," Thug says. "This sh*t we doing, this sh*t is for the town, only. I'm so happy we back where we supposed to be in this rap community. I don't think we ever left, but, I think rap is down right now. Us as artists, we got to get it back together. But, Atlanta look so good right now. I'm so f**king elated to be from that place."

Last week, Thug announced his Hometown Hero benefit concert, which will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 16. The concert will also feature special guests billed as "and Friends" on the flyer.

The concert, which will be Thug's second big benefit show in his hometown since being released from jail last October, comes after he was recently at the center of drama among Atlanta rappers. In August, Thug was the subject of a snitching scandal that divided many people in the Atlanta hip-hop community.

Things got hairy for Thug again last month when jail calls leaked that found him gossiping about many of his local rap peers. He has since apologized.

Watch Young Thug Insist Atlanta Hip-Hop Is Back