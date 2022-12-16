Young Thug Court Hearing Interrupted by Pornographic Video

Young Thug's most recent court hearing featured hours of delays, which included the hearing being interrupted by a pornographic video displayed on the Zoom feed.

On Thursday (Dec. 15), Young Thug appeared in court for the first time in person since his May arrest as his attorney argued to suppress evidence from his 2015 arrest. According to local newspaper Atlanta Journal Constitution, the hearing was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. but was delayed for hours due to technical difficulties and had to be moved to another courtroom. When the hearing finally did commence, it was again delayed after a pornographic video popped up on the Zoom feed, causing court personnel to scramble to remove the NSFW stream. The video was accompanied by the message: "Free Young Thug."

The Zoom link the video appeared on was set up for attorneys to watch the hearing remotely. However, officials later surmised someone on the call shared their screen displaying the XXX video.

When the hearing finally started, Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel reportedly was able to successfully argue that evidence from the 2015 should not be able to be used in the forthcoming RICO trial.

The small win for Young Thug came a day after his codefendant Gunna pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge in connection to the case. As a result, he was sentenced to five years in prison, given a year of time served and had the rest of his sentence suspended. Video of Gunna's plea has since surfaced, which shows Gunna admitting in court that YSL is a gang that used violence to further their operation.

Gunna's lawyer Steve Sadow is adamant that Gunna's confession does not affect Young Thug's case.

"Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail," Sadow wrote in a statement released on Instagram on Thursday. "He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies."

The government has charged YSL with being a street gang spearheaded by Young Thug that committed dozens of acts of violence in the Atlanta area. The YSL RICO case is slated to begin on Jan. 9, 2023, with jury selection starting on Jan. 4.

See Video of Young Thug's Court Hearing Being Interrupted by a Pornographic Video on Zoom Below