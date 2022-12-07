Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak

Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak.

Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.

Young Nudy was the victim of the biggest heist, with 172 songs from the East Atlanta rapper appearing in the file. Sahbabii had the second most songs with 41. It is unclear how the hefty leak was obtained, but considering the amount of songs, it appears they were all procured at the same time.

"Sounds like an Atlanta engineer lost his Hard Driver," rapper Taylor Bennett offered as the most likely scenario in the comments of RapTV's Instagram post about the leak.

XXL has reached out to Playboi Carti, Future, Young Thug, Young Nudy and Gunna's teams for comment.

Album and song leaks have been an issue in the music business dating back to when music was sold solely via physical copies. The internet age has only made things simpler for people to get their hands on unreleased tracks. Earlier this year, Lil Bibby threatened to cancel Juice Wrld's posthumous The Party Never Ends album due to numerous leaks.

See the Full List of Recently Leaked Songs Below