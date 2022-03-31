Chief Keef Responds to YoungBoy Never Broke Again Collab Leak, Says He Doesn’t Like the Song

A previously unreleased Chief Keef and YoungBoy Never Broke Again song recently leaked onto the internet and Sosa is weighing in on the unexpected drop.

On Tuesday (March 29), a song snippet with Chief Keef and NBA YoungBoy made its way online. The track utilizes a sample from the theme song of the classic film The Godfather. "I keep my pistol, three-car garage/I'm too official," NBA YoungBoy raps. "And I came from the slums where they bang/Ten chains around my neck like I'm a slave/Young nigga, I play with them K's/Nigga play, get shot in the face."

"Aye, YoungBoy on foenem grave," Keef repeats. "Aye, YoungBoy on foenem grave." While some people were excited about the collab, Chief Keef was not one of them.

According to the Chicago rapper, the song is four years old. He's not a fan of the track either and thinks NBA YoungBoy will concur. "This song is from 2018 and I don't like the song and I'm sure lil folks don't like it either," Chief Keef commented on a blog post about the track.

Sosa and NBA YoungBoy previously collaborated on the 2019 song "Fireman" and the original version of the YoungBoy song "TrapHouse." The new leak more than likely was recorded around the same time. Chief Keef has been laying low recently. He released his most recent project, 4NEM, last December. YoungBoy has been on fire despite his legal issues. He released the project Colors in January and reportedly has plans to put out a new album soon.

Check out the new song snippet and see Chief Keef's reaction below.