Roddy Ricch, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane and More – New Projects This Week

After a lengthy two-year long wait since his last project, Roddy Ricch is back with his sophomore album, Live Life Fast. Although the California native has provided melodic vocals for some of his peers since he dropped Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial in 2019, on the solo tip, it's been a minute since we've heard new music. But alas, Roddy is back. His latest offering is comprised of 18 songs and appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, 21 Savage and more. Earlier this month, the Grammy-winning rhymer dropped a teaser visual, which features sounds by Ty Dolla $ign over a remake of Rick Ross' "Live Fast, Die Young," a clear play on Roddy's own album title.

Chicago's own Chief Keef delivers a new album as well. His newest, 4NEM, contains 15 songs and arrives alongside an NFT—non-fungible token—of the album's artwork, which features Keef on a battlefield as a toy soldier. Those who purchase the album's NFT will be given access to an upcoming Web 3.0 experience that allows the purchaser to buy other physical NFTs. 4NEM follows the October rerelease of Keef's Bang (10th Anniversary Edition), which originally came out in 2011, and his 2020 effort, The GloFiles (Pt. 4).

Gucci Mane adds another project to his list of Christmas-themed releases with the new 1017 compilation So Icy Christmas. Guwop has had his roster of talent including Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Big Scarr, Hot Boy Wes, BigDogWalk and BigFizzle on full display this year, releasing the So Icy Boyz compilation in October. Now, this latest album from the Atlanta based-imprint contains 17 songs including X-Mas-themed cuts like "Nose Red," "Like the Grinch" and "All I Want for Christmas." Big Scarr, BigWalkDog and Enchanting are some of the artists that appear on So Icy Christmas.

