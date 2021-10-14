Young Thug, Gucci Mane, KenTheMan and More – New Projects This Week

Atlantic Records / 300 Entertainment / Atlantic Records / Asylum Worldwide LLC

The hip-hop community makes sure to never disappoint when new music Friday approaches. This week, there's a highly anticipated album from the head of the Young Stoner Life Records label, an effort from a Georgia rap legend and his crew, and an EP from a sassy Houston spitter.

Young Thug releases his sophomore album, Punk. After announcing the offering during his punk rock-inspired NPR Tiny Desk performance back in July by rocking a shirt donning the LP's release date, the project has arrived. Thugger has been working on the album for two years. Today, the cover art, inspired by famed painter Octavio Ocampo's Forever Always piece, was revealed. Prior to the LP's arrival, the Atlanta native demolished a Rolls-Royce with his protégé Gunna and also gave Lyft drivers a first listen. The album has 20 tracks and contains guest appearances from Drake, J. Cole, Future, Travis Scott, Gunna, Mac Miller, Juice Wrld and more. Thug's most recent album was his compilation project, Slime Language 2, which incorporated his YSL artists.

Gucci Mane is back with another one. Guwop drops his latest collaborative effort, So Icy Boyz. The newest release from the 1017 Records label has 17 tracks altogether and features Big Scarr, currently incarcerated rhymers Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano and much more. Gucci first shared the comic book-inspired album artwork featuring himself and his Trap Avengers earlier this month. The ATL-bred rapper-turned-record label boss dropped his So Icy Gang, Vol. 1 compilation last year.

H-Town's own KenTheMan delivers her new EP, What's My Name. The rising MC with combustable bars is holding it down for her city on the 10-track extended play, which includes production from Bankroll Got It and Trakk Sounds, among others, as well as her latest single, "Rose Gold Stripper Pole." Last year, KenTheMan dropped her debut EP, 4 da 304.

See more release below from Dom Kennedy, Problem, LightSkinKeisha and a host of others.

  • Punk

    Young Thug
    300 Entertainment / Atlantic Records

  • So Icy Boyz Compilation

    Gucci Mane
    Atlantic Records

  • What’s My Name

    KenTheMan
    Asylum Worldwide LLC

  • Smoke Break

    Problem
    Diamond Lane Music Group Inc.

  • Faces Rerelease

    Mac Miller
    Warner Records Inc.

  • Stop Calling Art Content

    Grafh and DJ Shay
    Team Bang Dope Gang / Black Soprano Family, LLC

  • Break the Bank

    LightSkinKeisha
    LightSkinKeisha

  • Better Living

    Slimelife Shawty
    Alamo Records LLC / Sony Music Entertainment

  • From the Westside With Love Three

    Dom Kennedy
    The OPM Company

  • Giovanni's Way

    Payroll Giovanni
    BYLUG Entertainment / EMPIRE

  • Pain Paints Paintings

    Dax
    Living Legends Entertainment

Here's the Ultimate Guide to Rappers With Acronyms in Their Name

What's your favorite rap acronym?
Filed Under: Bangers, Dax, Dom Kennedy, Grafh, Gucci Mane, KenTheMan, LightSkinKeisha, Mac Miller, Meek Mill, Payroll Giovanni, Problem, Slimelife Shawty, Young Thug
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top