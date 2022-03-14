Chief Keef Mourns the Loss of His Grandmother

Chief Keef experienced a major loss over the weekend. The Chicago rapper’s beloved grandmother, Margaret Louise Carter, has passed away.

On Sunday (March 13), Keef shared on his Instagram page a photo of himself hugging his grandmother along with a written tribute to the matriarch.

“I’m so happy i got to make you proud granny,” he typed in the post. “Never thought this would happen to me. Can’t believe my grammy just dipped on me, ima miss you too much and I’m sorry grandma I really am. I would give all this shit up just to start over because I know what to do now especially with you granny. I ain’t gonna write hella shit cause i rather tell you when ever we talk again. I’m happy me and sis gave you braggin rights! Tell my uncle Keef I said I miss him everyday, wish I could show him I did all the things he was telling me I wasn’t doing!”

The "I Don’t Like" rapper went on to apologize to his grandmother for putting her through so much stress while he was growing up.

"[I] cant believe you just bounced like that ima miss you every minute LOUISE sorry about everything i took you through growing up," he continued. "I hope heaven got facebook for you. I thought you would live til atleast 98 granny! Margaret Louise Carter[.] If i woulda knew that christmas hug was our last hug i woulda held on longer granny i woulda not let you go no where. Ill always remember you dont like 'fixing to' ima be like nike on everything im doing and ima 'just do it' (Oh yeah i retired my granny 11 years ago)."

Keef also shared a video of what appears to be the rapper buying his grandmother a new Range Rover vehicle and a photo collage of himself as a child along with his siblings and his grandmother smiling in the middle.

The cause of Ms. Carter's death and her age were not shared in Keef's post.

Chief Keef’s grandmother has been a huge supporter of his rap career. On Keef’s latest project, 4NEM, his grandmother is featured on the song "Bitch Where," on which she praises her grandson's accomplishments.

"Granny just love it. Keep going, baby, keep going," she said on the track. "Granny just love how you move and doing yourself and doing yourself well, thank God."

Listen to Chief Keef’s song "Bitch Where" below.