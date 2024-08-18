Sexyy Red Thinks Chief Keef Could Be Her ‘Third Baby Daddy’

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef appear to be more than just friends. She believes he could be her "third baby daddy" one day.

Sexyy Red Discusses Her Relationship With Chief Keef

One of rap's most talked-about connections this year is the bond that Chief Keef and Sexyy Red have created. The two rappers have collaborated on songs "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" and seemingly have moved past a platonic relationship. On Aug. 14, Sexyy opened up about her relationship with Keef in a new interview with GRM Daily, a site that touts itself as the "epicentre of Black British music."

GRM CEO Post and the St. Louis rhymer were riding around in a car as they discussed her rap career, making over $1 million and Chief Keef. At the 11:02-mark below, Post asked, "I've seen you with Chief Keef a lot recently over the last few months. I knew you were a big fan of him growing up. What's that relationship like now? It seems quite genuine?"

In true Sexyy Red fashion, she kept it real. "It's genuine," she said. "That's my peoples. That's my dog. I don't got too many homeboys that I could sit on the phone with and I'm not even saying that's my homeboy ’cause I don't know what we got going on. We like each other, but we can sit on the phone. We can be around each other and like act like we been knew each other all these years... That's my n***a."

She also went as far to say she could see her and the Chicago rapper having a child together. "That might be my next, my third baby," she shared. Sexyy, 26, has two children while Keef, 29, has nine children.

Read More: Sexyy Red Confirms Joint Album With Chief Keef Is Coming Soon

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef's Connection

Rap fans can see that Sexyy Red and Chief Keef are fond of each other—in and out of the booth. This past March, Chief Keef praised Sexyy Red, who has long been one of Sosa's biggest fans. She even has a photo of herself superimposed on Chief Keef's body as her avatar on her Instagram profile.

"I know she f**k with me really heavy and I f**k with her, too," Sosa said. "[She said] she wanted to come through and I said hell-f**king-yeah."

They've got several collaborations together—"Ghetto Piincess," "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" and "Damn Shorty" with Mike WiLL Made It—in addition to a joint album coming soon.

Working together aside, Sexyy Red and Chief Keef's personal relationship has played out on social media over the last few months. They've posted photos and videos together wearing each other's chains. There's even been public competition for his affection. The late King Von's sister Kayla B. seems to be dating Chief Keef, too. In June, Kayla posted a photo on Instagram of herself kissing Keef. The post caused Sexyy Red to warn Kayla that she'll have to share Keef.

Both women celebrated Chief Keef's birthday on Aug. 15 with dedicated posts. Then Sexyy appeared to be in bed with Keef the same day, biting at his feet in a video she put on Instagram. The moment sparked a subliminal message from Kayla B, who wrote on X: "My toes be in a [ninja emoji] mouth we are not the same boo [ghost emoji and sob emoji]."

Read More: Chief Keef Offers Interesting Theory on Why People Go So Crazy for Sexyy Red

Watch Sexyy Red Speak on Her Relationship With Chief Keef

See Sexyy Red and Kayla B. Show Love to Chief Keef for His Birthday

Watch Sexyy Red Appear to Be in Bed With Chief Keef

See Kayla B.'s Subliminal Tweet